DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s district attorney has ruled an officer-involved shooting of Colton Wagner was justified.

The shooting in question took place in June of 2021 when Denver police responded to a call about a man firing a handgun in Martin Luther King Jr. Park near E. 38th Avenue.

Denver police attempted to give verbal commands to the gunman, Wagner. When Wagner did not comply, three officers fired their weapons, killing Wagner.

“This incident understandably terrified many people who were at and around the park that day,” said Denver District Attorney Beth McCann. “After reviewing all of the evidence, this was a very clear example of how officers followed their training and stopping a bad situation from becoming worse. I conclude that these officers’ actions were legally justified.”

McCann will hold a virtual meeting to discuss her decision on July 26 at 5 p.m.