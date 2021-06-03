DA, police to announce new developments in Rita Gutierrez-Garcia case; watch on FOX31 NOW at 12 p.m. Friday

Rita Gutierrez-Garcia

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — Law enforcement officials are set to announce new information in the case of Rita Gutierrez-Garcia, who went missing from Longmont more than three years ago.

Michael Dougherty, the 20th Judicial District Attorney, will join the Longmont Police Department for a press briefing at noon Friday outside of the Justice Center in Boulder.

Spanish-language interpretation will be available.

Gutierrez-Garcia is presumed dead since she went missing around March 17-18, 2018, as investigators have not found her body since.

FOX31 Now will stream the press conference at 12 p.m. Friday.

