Cumbres & Toltec Scenic Railroad kicks off 2020 season

ANTONITO, Colo. (KDVR) — The Cumbres & Toltec Scenic Railroad launched its 2020 season on Saturday with the first train departing out of Antonito, which is south of Alamosa near the border of New Mexico.

With social distancing measures in place the train was at capacity but still had plenty of room. A maximum of 10 people were allowed per car and extra open air gondola cars were available.

“It was a thrill to finally hear the whistle of the season’s first departing train,” John Bush, president/CEO of the C&TSRR, noted.

“This year may feel a little different with delays and social distancing, but out here, along the remote beauty of the Colorado-New Mexico border, it looks just the same as it did when the tracks were first laid 140 years ago. The resilient spirit of the American West is very much alive when you ride the Cumbres & Toltec.”

The train runs from Antonito to Chama, New Mexico with two stations in between and passes over Cumbres Pass (10,015 feet) which is the highest mountain pass reached by rail in the United States. The train runs through October with a varying schedule.