BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — Police say they’re searching for the person who “cut” a University of Colorado Boulder student in the downtown area over the weekend.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, near 11th Street and Canyon Boulevard. Police say the initial investigation shows there was an altercation.

This incident comes after two stabbings earlier this month. Community members are saying they are concerned about the attacks taking place there, although police say the assaults are not related.

“Right now, with this most recent incident, we are still in the very early stages of the incident that involves gathering information and completing interviews, so we are trying to determine exactly what happened in the incident,” said Dionne Waugh, public information officer for the Boulder Police Department.

Community concerned with safety

In one of the earlier attacks, police say the suspect identified as being unhoused.

Kate Lacroix, a Boulder mother of two and advocate for safety near schools and pathways, said she’s concerned.

Lacroix is a member of the Safe Zones 4 Kids group, which she said has petitioned to have a measure on the ballot that makes it illegal for any campers to be within 500 feet of a school. The organization’s website says the group also is pushing to make sidewalks and pathways safer.

“I worry about the broader implications, people fearing like crime is permeating the places they like to go and enjoy and the effect that it has on a community,” Lacroix said.

Boulder Police told FOX31 they are constantly working on trying to keep the community informed when danger is present.

“It’s a balancing act, which means keeping the community informed in a timely manner with protecting the integrity of the investigation. We don’t want to release too much information,” Waugh said.

Boulder Police said it notifies community members in a variety of ways when there is a legitimate active threat to safety. Many of those alerts are made on social media platforms, and FOX31 was told officers will even go door to door if necessary.

Meanwhile, Boulder Police encourage people to sign up for safety alerts.

Anyone with information about the assault this weekend is asked to call Boulder Police.