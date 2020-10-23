CU fraternities placed under mandatory quarantine for not following public health orders

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — Residents at nine properties associated with University of Colorado (CU-Boulder) fraternities are under a mandatory quarantine issued by the city of Boulder for not complying with public health orders.

Violations of this order are punishable by up to 90 days in jail and up to $1000 fine.

The majority of these properties are associated with Sigma Alpha Epsilon (SAE) or Kappa Sigma. Residents are required to remain at home for the next two weeks except to attend in-person classes, labs, research activities and intercollegiate athletic training. They may also leave their homes to work, or to obtain food (delivery or curbside pickup only), medicine, medical care or life-saving supplies that cannot be delivered.

Residents will also be allowed to participate in personal recreation, with up to one other person, as long as they social distance and face coverings are worn at all times.

The city is also allowing these residents to leave their home for activities necessary to cast their ballot for the presidential election, but they are encouraged to vote by mail.

“The majority of our students have done a great job complying with public health orders,” said City Manager Jane Brautigam. “Unfortunately, a very small percentage of our student population has continued to gather socially and have not been responsive to voluntary compliance requests and existing health orders. Their behavior jeopardizes not only their lives, but also the lives and livelihoods of their neighbors and the rest of the Boulder community.”

The order goes into effect at 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 23 and will continue until 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 6 or until it is extended, rescinded, superseded or amended in writing by the city manager.

The addresses under mandatory quarantine are:

1100 Pennsylvania Ave.

1142 11th St.

951 Pennsylvania Ave.

1037 12th St.

1031 14th St.

1033 14th St.

1045 14th St.

1059 14th St.

510 S. 44th St.

“More and more people in the communities around us are testing positive for COVID-19. Rates are high across the country,” said Jeff Zayach, Boulder County Public Health executive director. “We cannot continue to have large gatherings that put our community members at risk.”