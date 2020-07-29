CU Boulder’s fall plans include outdoor classrooms, hotel rooms for quarantined students

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — The University of Colorado Boulder is preparing for a COVID-19-ready campus for the upcoming fall semester that begins Aug. 24.

CU calls the plan “Road Map to Fall 2020.”

Online learning, outdoor classrooms and remote instruction are just some of the many changes taking place at CU this fall. And one of those changes might be where the students live.

Andrea Lewis owns the Golden Hotel in Golden and is also the general manager of the Boulder University Inn. CU contacted the University Inn with a request.

“They were looking for quarantine-type rooms on top of overflow for the students, and meeting space and rooms,” said Lewis.

The Boulder University Inn is one of many hotels CU contacts every year in case of overflow, but this year is not like every other year.

“At the moment, our occupancy rate is down, so we would be happy to house them as we have always have because we do respond to the request,” said Lewis.