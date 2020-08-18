CU Boulder requires COVID-19 tests for incoming students moving into dorms this week

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — An extended move-in week is in full swing at the University of Colorado.

Every student moving into the residence halls is tested for COVID-19. Family members of CU students, who spoke to FOX31, said the testing gives them some relief.

CU is spacing out the move-in schedule to achieve social distancing. The real test for students will be following the rules of a COVID-19 reality for the weeks and months ahead.

As students return to college campuses from coast to coast, images of large gatherings have been going viral. Public health officials warn these gatherings could lead to a rise in COVID-19 cases.

CU Boulder says campus police will be patrolling with a focus on preventing large gatherings.

Researchers at the University of Colorado have developed their own rapid test that can return results in 45 minutes. CU says frequent and fast testing is key to curbing the spread of COVID-19.