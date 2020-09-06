CU Boulder Police issue safety alert

Police are looking for a suspect they believe possibly assaulted a high school student.

This incident happened Saturday night around 11:20 p.m. in parking lot 306 on the CU Boulder campus.

Authorities say there was a verbal altercation between two college-aged people – a male and female – and a group of high school-aged males.

The male seen in this photo displayed a knife with a blade approximately 3-inches long.

Investigators say he then threatened the entire group and held one of the high school students up against a truck.

Both that male and the female left after a small crowd started to gather. They were last seen heading south of Broadway and then east on Baseline Rd.

The suspect is described as:

Light-skinned, black male, 18- to 22-years-old

Medium to long black hair

Wearing a black and white plaid, flannel shirt, black shorts and white shoes

Thin build, about 5 feet 10 inches tall

He had a longboard skateboard

Anyone with information regarding this crime is encouraged to contact CU Boulder Police Department at (303) 492-6666. If you wish to share information anonymously, you may do so by contacting Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at www.colorado.edu/police/records-reports/anonymous-reporting.