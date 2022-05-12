BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — Athletics at Folsom Field were put on pause this week in order for police to conduct crisis response and sniper training inside the University of Colorado stadium.

CU Police Department partnered with Tacflow Academy for the three-day training event. About a dozen law enforcement agencies from Colorado and other states were represented among the group of 20 officers.

The training included firing live rounds of ammunition into specialized steel traps.

“When we give reality-based training to law enforcement personnel, during a crisis they respond better. They make better decisions, especially when it comes to use of force and they’re able to just have confidence that maybe perhaps they haven’t had,” Director of Sniper Training for Tacflow Academy Mark Lang said.

This training is the first of its kind at CU’s Folsom Field. Carissa Jaquish with CUPD says tragedies in Colorado, like the Boulder King Soopers shooting, highlight the importance of this type of training.

“Our community needs time to heal and part of that healing is us preparing better. As law enforcement and first responders across the region, our job is to better prepare for scenarios like this and this is just another opportunity,” Jaquish said.

Organizers want neighbors near campus to be aware of the event, as gunfire might be heard. The training wraps up Friday with a nighttime exercise.