CU Boulder announces remote learning as coronavirus cases increase in Colorado

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — CU Boulder announced on Thursday that beginning March 16, the campus will transition to remote learning for the remainder of the semester.

The campus has also encouraged employees of the campus to work remotely whenever possible.

All university-funded travel, both foreign and domestic, will be suspended for the remainder of the semester. The campus can grant permission for travel if the travel serves a significant need, and the risks of travel can be mitigated.

Education Abroad sponsored programs in the Czech Republic, France, Japan and Spain will be suspended for the remainder of the spring 2020 semester. Programs in China, South Korea and Italy were suspended earlier in the semester.

All multi-day university-sponsored gatherings, where there are more than 150 attendees in attendance will be suspended until further notice.