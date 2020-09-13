CSU wide receiver opts out of senior season to prepare for NFL draft

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) — Goodbyes are never easy, especially when you don’t see them coming.

“It was only difficult because I didn’t want to leave my people behind,” Warren Jackson, CSU wide receiver said.

With the Mountain West Conference pushing football season back to the spring, the MVC Preseason Player of the Year had to make a tough decision: Play his senior year at CSU or opt out and get ready for the 2021 NFL Draft.

Jackson decided it was time to focus on his next move. “It was just time, make that next step, get in while I’m young and take this time now to prepare for that moment,” he said.

That moment will take place on April 29, 2021, when the NFL Draft is. To get prepared for that, Jackson is training at Landow Performance in Denver.

“I feel like with the team I have around me and the support system I have, I am not worried about anything. I am sure everything will fall into its place. The work is being put in every single day,” Jackson said.

In the 2019 season, Jackson led the team with 77 catches for 1,119 yards and eight touchdowns.