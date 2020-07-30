CSU pauses football activities due to 8 positive COVID-19 tests

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) — Colorado State University announced Wednesday that it is putting football activities on pause due to 8 positive COVID-19 tests since football student-athletes returned to campus in June.

More than 140 tests have been conducted within the football program.

Before resuming team activity, a full team test will be administered as early as next week, according to a release from CSU.

“We are taking this step to voluntarily pause football activities to minimize the opportunity for this virus to spread any further. We will always put the health and safety of our student-athletes and community first, and while we are disappointed to see this spread occur within our program, we remain encouraged for the continued collaboration we have experienced with our University’s Pandemic Preparedness Team, local, county, and state health officials.” Joe Parker , Colorado State Director of Athletics



“The Pandemic Preparedness Team and Athletics Department are in frequent communications about student and employee health, touching base several times a week. Their decision to pause workouts was made voluntarily and was not at the direction of the county or state, and reflects our continued commitment to working together to meet or exceed public health guidance as they resume their athletic activities.” Lori Lynn, Executive Director, CSU Health Network and Co-Chair of the Pandemic Preparedness Team