CSU pauses all football-related activities due to allegations of racism, verbal abuse in program

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) — Colorado State University Athletics Director Joe Parker announced Friday that all football-related activities are on hold following allegations of racism and verbal abuse within the program.

The allegations are tied to “CSU’s athletic administration generally and in the football program specifically,” Parker said.

He described the reports as “extremely troubling.” He said CSU is committed to being an “anti-racist university.”

“CSU Athletics is committed to the health and well-being of student-athletes above all other priorities, and this includes their mental health. We believe it is our responsibility to make sure that all student-athletes feel welcomed and valued as members of an inclusive athletics community,” Parker said in a statement.

He said he has spoken with CSU President Joyce McConnell about the allegations.



“Effective immediately, and for the best interests of our student-athletes, I am pausing all football-related activities indefinitely. This includes practices, workouts, and team meetings,” Parker said.

He added that he has asked McConnell to expand the existing investigation into the university’s athletic department, which was announced Tuesday. In that case, leaders in the department allegedly told players to “not reveal symptoms” of COVID-19.

“While we have been working hard towards playing football this fall, the holistic well-being of our student-athletes is our unequivocal top priority. We must and will address these allegations before we focus on playing football,” Parker said.