Mary Kay began her college career in 1959 at the University of St. Thomas in Houston, Texas, and nearly 60 years, five children, 10 grandchildren, and one great-grandchild later, she transferred those credits to CSU Global to complete her degree.

After setting a goal to earn her college degree before she turned 80, Mary Kay is a true example that it’s never too late to go back to school and accomplish your educational dreams.

McCarty and her fellow graduates, many of whom are nontraditional learners – adults working a full-time job and earning their degree at the same time, parents, first-generation students, or military service members – will walk the stage in recognition of their dedication, perseverance, and success in achieving their dreams of earning a college degree.