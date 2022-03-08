Colorado State University Global (CSU Global) have been selected as an education partner for Amazon’s Career Choice program, providing Amazon’s hourly employees access to bachelor’s degrees and undergraduate credit-bearing certificates.

CSU Global is the only 100% online public university Career Choice partner that offers accredited, instructor-led, asynchronous learning options tailored for the modern adult learner.

CSU Global President Pamela Toney says that this partnership is to make degree attainment possible for learners at all ages and stages of their lives and they hope to bring opportunities for professional growth to Amazon employees across the country.

Amazon’s Career Choice program is an education benefit that empowers employees to learn new skills for career success at Amazon or elsewhere. The program meets individual learners where they are on their education journey through a variety of education and upskilling opportunities including full college tuition, industry certifications designed to lead to in-demand jobs, and foundational skills such as English language proficiency, high school diplomas, and GEDs.

The program is open for enrollment now. Amazon employees can learn more at CSUGlobal.edu/Amazon.