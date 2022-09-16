Friday 9/16/22 2:05 p.m.

CSPD said that there was a fatality and that it was an isolated incident, there is no threat to the public.

Friday 9/16/22 1:07 p.m.

CSPD has closed roads in the area and is asking the public to use alternate routes.

CSPD is investigating a shooting at I-25 and Bijou. Roads are closed in the area; please use alternate routes. PIO en route to brief the media. — Colorado Springs Police Department (@CSPDPIO) September 16, 2022

Friday 9/16/22 12:33 p.m.

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is asking people to stay away from the area of I-25 and West Bijou Street as they search for a suspect in a shooting.

According to CSPD at around noon Friday, Sept. 16 there was a shooting near downtown Colorado Springs. CSPD says it is still an active scene with multiple officers and K-9 units in the area searching for the suspect who ran away on foot. They advise everyone to stay inside and to avoid the area.

Shooting in the area of I-25 and W. Bijou St. Suspect in the area, on foot. Stay out of the area as police units check the area for the suspect. @CSPDPIO — CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) September 16, 2022

I-25 and W. Bijou St. continues to be an active scene. K-9 units and multiple officers in the area checking for a suspect. Stay inside and avoid the area.@CSPDPIO — CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) September 16, 2022

