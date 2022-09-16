Friday 9/16/22 2:05 p.m.
CSPD said that there was a fatality and that it was an isolated incident, there is no threat to the public.
Friday 9/16/22 1:07 p.m.
CSPD has closed roads in the area and is asking the public to use alternate routes.
Friday 9/16/22 12:33 p.m.
COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is asking people to stay away from the area of I-25 and West Bijou Street as they search for a suspect in a shooting.
According to CSPD at around noon Friday, Sept. 16 there was a shooting near downtown Colorado Springs. CSPD says it is still an active scene with multiple officers and K-9 units in the area searching for the suspect who ran away on foot. They advise everyone to stay inside and to avoid the area.
