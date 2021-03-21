CSPD investigating shooting near Citadel Mall, closures in area

COLORADO SPRINGS — Sunday, Colorado Springs Police responded to a shooting near Citadel Mall, where they found two adults suffering from what looked like gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported to the hospital. Now CSPD’s Violent Crimes Section is investigating this incident based on the nature of this case.

The shooting happened on the 800 block of North Chelton Rd. and Galley Rd. and has been blocked off at this time.

No arrests have been made and all involved parties have not yet been accounted for.

Detectives are in the process of developing information and we will have more information as it becomes available.