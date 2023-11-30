DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado State Patrol is beginning to facilitate a program for victims of auto or catalytic converter theft funds to offset victims’ secondary costs associated with those thefts.

CSP will specifically be able to help motor vehicle and catalytic converter theft victims with secondary costs associated with a stolen vehicle — but none of the primary costs associated with vehicle repair or replacement qualify.

The goal is to lessen the financial blow of an auto theft or catalytic converter repair by paying for secondary costs, like alternative transportation, towing and storage fees of a recovered vehicle, cleaning and sanitizing of a stolen car and vehicle and catalytic converter hardening to prevent further victimization.

“These secondary costs, such as the price of getting around without your vehicle, can feel like a re-victimization,” state patrol said in a release. “Life doesn’t stop when your car is stolen, and the Colorado State Patrol would like to help ease some of those additional worries.”

Colorado residents with registered vehicles that were stolen can visit lockdownyourcar.org to view a list of available resources and contact a local victim advocate.

The Auto Theft Prevention Cash Fund was a Colorado Senate bill designed to award funds to eligible entities for theft prevention programs, enforcement, prosecution or offender rehabilitation. The act also specifies that the grants can fund programs in support of victims of automobile theft and technology advancement.

CSP will receive the funds through the Colorado Auto Theft Prevention Authority and Beat Auto Theft Through Law Enforcement Motor Vehicle Theft Program. CATPA and BATTLE Motor Vehicle Theft program received gifts, grants, donations and fees paid by certain automobile insurers to support the automobile theft prevention authority, according to the bill.

On July 1, the fund was bolstered with $5 million from the general fund, specifically to:

Create a statewide program to increase awareness of automobile theft;

Start programs to support victims of automobile theft;

Fund more overtime for law enforcement agencies;

Create a dedicated automobile theft prosecution program;

Enhance and upgrade the automobile theft tracking and reporting system; or

Pay for other direct or indirect costs associated with starting the automobile theft prevention grant program.

Gov. Jared Polis signed the measure in June and it went into effect on July 1.