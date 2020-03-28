CSP patrolling Loveland ski area to enforce parking restrictions

by: Colleen Flynn

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado State Patrol began patrolling the Loveland ski area, including the US6 area around it, at 6 a.m. Saturday, March 28 and will do so every 30-minutes to enforce no parking in avalanche zones.

CSP will be ticketing and towing those who do not comply. Not only is it illegal, it is dangerous if hazmat trucks cannot get through to handle avalanche emergencies.

Loveland Ski area also sent tweets to remind everyone they are closed and to stay home.

CSP and Loveland Ski Area are responding to the parking traffic that stacked up last weekend. Even with the statewide stay-at-home order now in place, these precautions needed to be taken.

