CSP: Only 1 of 5 passengers was wearing seatbelt in crash that killed woman, 4-year-old

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – None of the passengers, except for a 1-year-old boy, was wearing a seatbelt in a deadly crash near Wellington on Interstate 25 Friday night, Colorado State Patrol told FOX31.

A 22-year-old woman and a 4-year-old boy died at the scene of the crash involving a Ford Mustang around 6:45 p.m. at mile marker 288.

CSP also said two passengers were ejected, including a 22-year-old man who was driving and another 4-year-old boy.

The 1-year-old, who was in his child seat, was not ejected, but did sustain serious injuries.

The car was traveling on southbound I-25 at a high rate of speed, according to CSP. When the car moved from the left lane to the right lane, it crashed into a median on the left side, then overcorrected and rolled.

I-25 southbound was shut down for helicopters to access the area, a CSP spokesperson said.

The road was closed south of Buckeye Road, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. It had reopened before 10 p.m.