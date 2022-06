An officer with the Denver Police Department, an arrestee and a motorist were involved in a two-car crash on Thursday night, June 16, 2022. (KDVR)

DENVER (KDVR) — A Denver Police officer involved in a crash on Thursday drifted into a lane of oncoming traffic, Colorado State Patrol said.

The two-car crash resulted in the officer, the suspect the officer was transporting in the back seat and another motorist being transported to the hospital.

None of them suffered life-threatening injuries, police said.

It happened near West Hampden Avenue and South Kendall Street around 8:35 p.m.