AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — A 2004 Ford SUV rolled over on Interstate 225 near Interstate 70 on Saturday killing two people at the scene and another on the way to or at the hospital, according to Colorado State Patrol.

Video of fatal rollover scene on I-225

Three other passengers were transported to the hospital, one in critical and two in non-critical condition.

No additional information has been reported. An investigation is underway and updates will be reported as they are received.