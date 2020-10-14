CSFD searching for missing hiker in Blodgett Peak area

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Crews are continuing the search Wednesday for a hiker who was reported missing in the Blodgett Peak area Tuesday.

The family of the missing hiker, David Jolly, told FOX21 he had been hiking since noon Tuesday. The family got worried when they hadn’t heard from him by 7:30 p.m.

About 25 people were out searching for Jolly on Tuesday night.

Crews are on scene at Blodgett Peak trailhead looking for a lost hiker. We have a crew on the way.



Thank you for sending this video Pete. https://t.co/RHgLel7oox — Taylor Bishop (@Taylor_FOX21) October 14, 2020

Jolly, 66, is described as about 6 feet tall, with a thin build. He was last seen wearing jeans, a red plaid shirt, and white shoes.

Blodgett Peak is in the Pike National Forest west of Colorado Springs. The challenging 3.2-mile trail to the summit starts from Blodgett Peak Open Space off West Woodmen Road.