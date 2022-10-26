HealthONE hospitals are hosting their 4th annual “Crush the Crisis” national opioid take back day to raise awareness about the dangers of opioid misuse and the importance of safe and proper disposal of unused or expired medications, on Saturday, October 29, 2022.

The event coincides with the Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) National Prescription Drug Take Back Day and invites the community to safely dispose of unused or expired medication before they may be obtained and misused.

Law enforcement officers will be collecting: tablets, capsules and patches of Hydrocodone (Norco, Lortab, Vicodin), Oxycodone (Oxycontin, Percocet), Tramadol (Ultram), Codeine, Fentanyl (Duragesic), Morphine, Hydromorphone (Dilaudid) and Oxymorphone (Opana). Ointments, lotions, drops, liquid medication (in leak-proof containers) and vape cartridges (without batteries) and pet medications will also be accepted.

Any medications are accepted; however, needles, syringes, lancets or liquids will not be accepted.

Here are the locations where you can drop off your unused or expired medications:

Centennial Hospital – 14200 E Arapahoe Rd, Centennial, CO (collection area located in parking lot #3, south of main entrance of the hospital)

– 14200 E Arapahoe Rd, Centennial, CO (collection area located in parking lot #3, south of main entrance of the hospital) The Medical Center of Aurora – 1501 S. Potomac Street, Aurora, CO (collection area located in the parking lot north of the hospital on Potomac St. between E. Arkansas Dr. and E. Louisiana Ave.)

– 1501 S. Potomac Street, Aurora, CO (collection area located in the parking lot north of the hospital on Potomac St. between E. Arkansas Dr. and E. Louisiana Ave.) North Suburban Medical Center – Thornton Police Department, 9551 Civic Center Drive, Thornton, CO (collection area will be in the parking lot in front of the Police Station)

– Thornton Police Department, 9551 Civic Center Drive, Thornton, CO (collection area will be in the parking lot in front of the Police Station) Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center – 2001 High St., Denver, CO (collection area near Emergency Department off 19 th and High St.)

– 2001 High St., Denver, CO (collection area near Emergency Department off 19 and High St.) Rose Medical Center – 4567 E. 9 th Ave, Denver, CO (collection area located at the Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation entrance off 9 th and Clermont)

– 4567 E. 9 Ave, Denver, CO (collection area located at the Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation entrance off 9 and Clermont) Sky Ridge Medical Center – 10101 RidgeGate Parkway, Lone Tree, CO (collection area at the patient discharge area on the southeast side of the campus, near the Emergency Department)

– 10101 RidgeGate Parkway, Lone Tree, CO (collection area at the patient discharge area on the southeast side of the campus, near the Emergency Department) Swedish Medical Center – 501 E. Hampden, Englewood, CO (collection are located in parking lot located just south of the hospital near the main circle driveway on Hampden)