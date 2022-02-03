Crocs donated more than 30K pairs of shoes to BVSD

Over the past few weeks, Crocs has received countless requests for Croc shoes from those hit by the Marshall Fire. As part of the company’s commitment to its community donation efforts, Crocs will provide a new pair of shoes to every student and staff member within the Boulder Valley School Distrist.

Shannon Sisler, the Senior VP and Chief of People Officer at Crocs says that this event was important to the company since so many of their Crocs team members were looking for ways to help.

Crocs will kick off their first donation event on Friday at Coal Creek Elementary School with the help of Denver Broncos linebacker Baron Browning.