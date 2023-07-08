CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. (KDVR) — Locals in Cripple Creek are dealing with back-to-back hailstorms with most of the damage coming from Friday’s storm.

“Right before it started to hail we got a tornado warning but we didn’t see a tornado,” Thad Burke said.

Thad and his wife Vicki said multiple things on their property were damaged from Friday’s storm. They said the roof of their home, the camper parked outside, all five of their trucks and the roof of their chicken coop.

“The hail just got bigger and bigger,” Burke said, “it went on for 30 to 40 minutes long.”

Other spots and historical buildings in the small mountain town, around 9,500 up in elevation, also were damaged. One viewer told FOX31/Channel 2 that eight windows on their home were busted out Friday.

“That storm came on way fast,” Vicki Burke said. “It was just a whiteout and full of ice.”

The Burke’s described Friday’s hail as a golf ball or plum-sized hail that started to fall right after a tornado warning. The Pinpoint Weather team said Saturday it’s rare to have a tornado that high up in elevation.

“I’ve never seen hail like this just coming straight down like ice,” Burke said.

The couple said they’ve never seen a storm before like the one they saw Friday night.

“It was one heck of a hail storm,” Burke said.

Then Saturday, FOX31/Channel 2 communicated via text with some locals in Cripple Creek who described another round of hail.

They said luckily Saturday night’s hail was only bouncy ball or large marble-sized. But they said it will be difficult to see what additional damage was caused because of Friday’s storm.