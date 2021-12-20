Crime Stoppers: Police looking for suspects in Park Avenue shooting

Silver Toyota Camry involved in an aggravated assault and shooting at Park Avenue West. Photo courtesy of Denver Police.

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department needs help identifying suspects involved in an aggravated assault and shooting.

On Dec. 19 around 2 a.m. DPD reported a shooting at 3480 Park Ave. West.

One male and two female suspects are believed to have been driving a silver Toyota Camry when one passenger fired a shot and struck the victim.

The male passenger is believed to be the shooter.

Anyone with information is asked to call Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for an award up to $2,000.