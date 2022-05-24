DENVER (KDVR) – Denver police are searching for the person caught on camera allegedly committing an aggravated robbery back on the afternoon of May 18.

According to the Denver Police Department, a white male standing at approximately 5 feet and 11 inches walked into a shop along the 1900 block of 8th Avenue while brandishing a black handgun.

He is of a slim build and was wearing a blue furry cap, a gray long sleeve shirt and gray sweatpants, as seen in the video.

If you have any information that could lead to an arrest in this case, you are eligible for a $2,000 reward. So, please contact the Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 and help get this investigation to the finish line.