Crews searching for missing man in Rocky Mountain National Park

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (KDVR) — Crews are searching for a missing man in Rocky Mountain National Park.

Kyle Patterson, a spokesperson for RMNP, said rangers began the search effort Friday morning after 24-year-old Steven “Steve” Grunwald’s vehicle was found parked at the Glacier Gorge Trailhead on Thursday. Grunwald’s friend also reported him missing on Thursday.

Grunwald, of Greenville, New York, was last seen in Boulder on Aug. 28, which is also when he last had contact with family and friends.

Patterson said that while Grunwald’s specific route or destination is unknown, it is believed he may have been trying to climb the Glacier Gorge Traverse on Aug. 29.

“The Glacier Gorge Traverse is an expansive route including 11 peak summits over roughly 19 miles. It entails sections of fifth class climbing and difficult terrain,” Patterson said in a statement.

Grunwald is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs about 145 pounds. He has brown, medium-length, curly hair. He wears black, rectangular glasses. He is described as a “fit trail runner, backpacker and climber with backcountry experience,” according to Patterson.

Grunwald may have been wearing a brown beanie, yellow pants, a blue top layer, and blue or red shoes. He may be wearing a green climbing helmet.

“Due to winter weather conditions, including winds, and drifting snow park efforts today are focused in the upper Glacier Gorge area by glassing areas of McHenrys Peak and Arrowhead as well as areas in upper Glacier Gorge from the Keyhole Route of Longs Peak. Park rangers are also continuing investigations to attempt to narrow down the overall search area,” Patterson said.

Anyone who has seen Grunwald or has information about where he might be is asked to contact the National Park Service. People who were in the upper Glacier Gorge area and/or ridge lines of surrounding peaks on Aug. 29 or Aug. 30 are also asked to contact the NPS.

Tips can be left anonymously.

To reach the NPS Investigative Services Tip Line, call or text 888-653-0009, visit the NPS website or email nps_isb@nps.gov.