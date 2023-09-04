DENVER (KDVR) — Several agencies responded to a wildfire on Rainbow Hill near Evergreen on Monday, and some homes were evacuated as the fire grew bigger.

The fire started Monday afternoon, according to Evergreen Fire Rescue. As of 3:41 p.m., the fire was near the Summit Ranch neighborhood but no structures were threatened and no evacuations were in place, Foothills Fire Protection District said.

Just 15 minutes later, Foothills Fire Protection District said Summit Ranch Drive was under evacuation.

As of 4:35 p.m., the fire was 75% contained, and those who were ordered to evacuate were under pre-evacuation only, meaning evacuation was voluntary.

At 5:09 p.m., the fire was 100% contained, according to Foothills Fire Protection District, and the pre-evacuation status was still in effect.