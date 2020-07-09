Crews battling East Plum Fire near Larkspur

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Rocky Mountain Area Coordination Center (RMACC) deployed ground and air crews to extinguish a wildfire seven miles west of Larkspur on Thursday.

The fire has been named the East Plum Fire. The size of the blaze is unknown and crews are in the initial attack phase.

The fire appears to be in a wooded area without any buildings nearby. Larkspur is about 45 minutes from Denver, south of Castle Rock.

The RMA has sent a LAT, Lead, AA & Rappel ship to a new fire 7 miles W of Larkspur, CO. The East Plum fire is in initial attack with ground resources also responding. — RMACC (@RMACCinfo) July 9, 2020

As this is an ongoing incident, updates will be posted as they are received.