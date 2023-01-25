Poka Lola Social Club is a one-of-a-kind spot in Denver’s lively Dairy Block that offers inventive, well-crafted cocktails without pretense.

Passionate and knowledgeable bartenders serve up classic and experiential cocktails alongside a curated beer and wine list, and delectable modern bar fare adds the final touch to make this everyman’s bar a home-away-from-home.

Poka Lola is partnering with Fox31’s Meteorologist Kylie Bearse for the month of January to support Khesed Wellness.

The featured Drink of the Month is the “Outdoorsy NA Old Fashioned” is made with a spiritless NA whiskey, pine-rosemary and bitters.

One dollar of each “Outdoorsy NA Old Fashioned” sold goes to Khesed Wellness.

The drink is available every day.

Poka Lola is open daily. Hours are Monday through Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m., Thursday and Friday from 3 p.m. to midnight, Saturday from 1 p.m. to 2 a.m., and Sunday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.