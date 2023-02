Everything is expensive, from gas to Valentine’s day cards. This year, instead of purchasing those packaged Valentine’s Day gifts, consider the homemade approach to Valentine’s day.

The key to everyone’s heart – chocolate! Chef Liliana Myers who is the Pastry Chef at Safta shows how we can crate our own ooey gooey homemade brownie.

The decadent brownies can then be decorated and wrapped up for their classmates as a valentine.