Create an easy one of a kind book on Impart

The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated growing mental health challenges associated with isolation, loneliness and depression. Ironically, human connectedness is waning at the same time technology has progressed to create a hyper-connected world.

Meaningful social connections, demonstrations of support, community building and acts of generosity make us all happier and healthier. Now is the perfect time to give this tool to the world for free so as many people as possible can build and strengthen connections with the people they love.

Graham Williams, CEO and founder of Impart, the website that lets you easily create a one-of-a-kind book of advice and wisdoms from loved ones, has announced that anyone can create unlimited digital books for free in honor of National Depression Awareness Month.

In about 20 minutes, Impart’s website lets you contact people in the (book) recipient’s network of friends and family to request their words of wisdom and advice. Then, Impart’s intuitive design process compiles their responses and photos and delivers a hardcover book (or digital copy) in just 4-5 days.