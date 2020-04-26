Crash on County Road 39 in Weld County kills two males

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — An 18-year-old and a 17-year-old male were killed in a car crash late Saturday night on County Road 39, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

CSP reports the two were traveling southbound in a Chevy Silverado on County Road 39, just south of County Road 66. The vehicle went off the right side of the road into a ditch, rolled and collided with a power pole.

Both occupants were ejected and killed, according to CSP. The impact caused the power pole and wires to dangle and block the road for three to four hours.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.