AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – A vehicular crash in Aurora has left one woman dead at the scene and three others were sent to the hospital.

According to the Aurora Police Department, the crash involved four vehicles and occurred at the intersection of East 6th Avenue and North Chambers Road.

One man and one child were transported to the hospital in critical condition. Another child was transported as well and is in serious condition.

