Cranes created to honor victims of the Coronavirus

Artist, Karla Funderburk of the Memorial Crane Project started folding Origami Cranes in May of 202 to help process and contemplate the volume of the souls lost during the pandemic. Soon she realized she couldn’t keep up with the growing number taken by Covid-19, so she invited people from her social media platform and from there she received thousands of donations.

As of today, the Memorial Crane Project has received over 80,000 cranes.

Recently Karla brought a team of three and a trailer filled with over 10,000 paper cranes, each representing a soul lost to Boulder, Colorado.

The Museum of Boulder is honored to be Colorado site for Karla and the paper cranes that have been donated to her from nine countries and 46 states. Along with the cranes, QR codes line the walls of our gallery with audio stories from all over the world: voices sharing their stories. Anyone who visits the Museum is welcome to add to the collection of paper cranes, and through September 2021, we are making a call to Boulder to make more paper cranes that can be dropped off at the Museum. Karla will then move them forward to feed into another location’s installation and representation.