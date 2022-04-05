DENVER (KDVR) – A collaboration between Rocky Mountain-based beverage companies and Colorado Parks and Wildlife is set to uncask some limited edition libations across the state all while highlighting the serene way of life that its residents hold dear.

In honor of their 125th year of maintaining Colorado’s great outdoors, 18 breweries, cideries, wineries, distilleries, kombucharies and coffee shops are all set to take part in a partnership aptly named CPW on Tap, the purpose of which is to raise money for CPW while bringing attention to local companies that the department deems partners in preservation efforts.

“One of the reasons we wanted to do this project was to highlight how integral our outdoors are to local small businesses,” said Devon Adams, Integrated Parks and Wildlife System Administrator and Advanced Cicerone at CPW.

Picking CPW on TAP’s partners

CPW’s original pool of 84 applicants was whittled down to 18 by the staff. This process was completed through the consideration of the following criteria:

Location (Looking for a headquarters based in Colorado)

Ownership (Looking for Coloradan Owners)

Ingredients (Looking for sourcing from within the state)

“Carries an alignment with CPW values and mission”

“None of these companies can exist without our beautiful, clean water,” explained Adams. “CPW’s partnerships with Colorado landowners mirrors the partnerships these small businesses have with those same agricultural producers for grains, hops and fruit.”

Funds raised during the selling of these limited-edition products will be donated to CPW so they can conduct park improvements, introduce conservation programs and expand further the outdoor educational opportunities afforded to the public.

CPW on Tap’s participating businesses

3rd Bird Kombucha, Denver

Axe and the Oak Distillery, Colorado Springs

Broken Compass Brewing Company, Breckenridge

Copper Club Brewing Co., Fruita

Dry Dock Brewing, Aurora

Elevation Beer Co., Poncha Springs

Lost Friend Brewing Company, Colorado Springs

Marble Distilling Co., Carbondale

Boxing Brothers (Monte Cervino), Colorado Springs

Odell Brewing Company, Fort Collins

San Juan Brews, Montrose

Sauvage Spectrum, Palisade

Square Peg Brewerks, Alamosa

Talnua Distillery, Arvada

Telluride Brewing Co, Telluride

Upslope Brewing Company, Boulder

Waldschanke Ciders & Coffee, Denver

Woods Boss Brewing Company, Denver

The goal of spreading the program across all types of beverage companies, as opposed to breweries alone, is to help bring attention to a wider range of unique-to-Colorado aspects that only a variety of businesses can provide.

“Similarly to the mission of CPW, we want to keep our wild spaces viable and well maintained, and we believe that it is our responsibility to leave as little a footprint as possible,” said Katie Ferguson, a representative at Upslope Brewing Company. “We work with numerous organizations to keep the environment healthy and Colorado’s beer hoppy, because we know there is no Planet B.”

When you can partake in CPW on Tap

The CPW on Tap partnership runs year-round and may require you to check CPW’s designated calendar so you are up to date on when product release parties are announced.

If the release parties are not enough to get you through the outdoor drinking seasons, then mark your calendar so that you can join in on the fun scheduled to unfold at Chatfield State Park during the CPW Libations Festival on Sept. 10.

If you are a business owner from Colorado who feels they meet the criteria required by CPW and are interested in applying to participate in this nature-preserving effort, then subscribe to the CPW newsletter and check in periodically for updates to application deadlines for the 2023 iteration of CPW on Tap.