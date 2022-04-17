DENVER (KDVR) — It’s that time of year again. Temperatures are warming up, flowers are blooming and bears are out and about emerging from hibernation.

As bears spring up from their long slumber, they will be on the hunt to search for food, and Colorado Parks and Wildlife wants to remind you to do your part and stay bear aware.

Colorado’s population continues to grow, and bears are having to share space with humans. According to CPW, black bears are very curious creatures and will explore homes, campgrounds, vehicles and large communities to find all possible food sources.

Bears can become aggressive in their pursuit of an easy meal and in that case they often have to be put down.

“Every time we’re forced to destroy a bear, it’s not just the bear that loses. We all lose a little piece of the wildness that makes Colorado so special,” said CPW.

That is why CPW urges all Coloradans to stay bear-aware.

CPW has created the Human-Bear Conflict Reduction Community Grant to help protect both bears and people. The grant would provide funding to communities looking to reduce their human-bear conflicts. Governments, organizations and individuals are encouraged to develop projects that will offer solutions.

Applicants can apply by May 6 at 5 p.m. for grants between $50,000 and $500,000. All projects should have local support with tangible outcomes. To apply, visit CPW’s website.

As bears venture out, CPW reminds everyone to bearproof their home. Don’t ever feed bears, and keep all trash and food out of bear accessibility.

Only people can prevent problems with bears, said CPW.