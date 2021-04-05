COVID-safe Van Gogh Alive comes to life at Stanley Marketplace

The Denver Center for the Performing Arts, present Van Gogh Alive, a large-scale, multi-sensory experience to entertain the whole family.

From July 9 through September 26 in The Hangar at Aurora’s Stanley Marketplace — audiences have the unique opportunity to experience Van Gogh’s artistry and truly venture into his world.

Unique to Denver, the engagement includes two walk-in representations featuring Van Gogh’s “Bedroom in Arles” painting and the iconic “Sunflower selfie room” — both serving as an incredible backdrop for photographers and selfie lovers.

Tickets go on sale April 20 and start at $35.