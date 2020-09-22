COVID cases jump by nearly 100 in 1 day at CU Boulder

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — On Tuesday, the total number of COVID positive cases jumped to 859.

Meanwhile, disciplinary hearings continued for CU Boulder students who were issued citations for violating Public Health Orders.

The University suspended those students and is now determining whether they will be able to return to the campus.

As the number of students on the sidewalks of CU Boulder slows to a trickle, the move to remote learning, and disciplining of students violating public health orders has sparked a new concern.

“I think it’s just a step closer to us getting sent home honestly,” CU student Ariana Gonzalez said. “Other schools in other states are getting sent home too and our cases are pretty high lately.”

Fourteen students have been cited for violating COVID related health codes. They have been suspended, until their hearings are concluded.

“I think students need to be held accountable for their actions,” CU student Jayda Taylor said. “There’s no way that you shouldn’t be because from day one you knew that you were not supposed to do this.”

The university has said the problem stems from a small group of students not obeying health orders.

It’s the reason the university has had to create isolation dorms and begin all remote classes starting Wednesday.

“I think the measures they are taking right now are not as effective as they would like them to be just because it’s hard to discipline students. It’s hard to control students when there’s not a 24/7 watch on them,” Grace Kenny, a CU student, said.

Some students tell us police and dorm resident assistants have threatened to take their university ID cards if they’re seen not wearing a mask. But it’s suspension they feel is most effective.

“You need to have some kind of enforcement for the rules. You have to enforce it to some degree,” CU student Christopher Ladaw said.

CU Boulder told FOX31 the discipline hearings are protected by federal privacy laws. A hearing officer determines whether the charges are valid, or if that student should be kicked out for the rest of the semester.