COVID-19 violations cost USA Softball privilege to rent any field in Boulder for remainder of year

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — There was a lack of social distancing, face coverings and other COVID-19 violations at a USA Softball tournament at the Mapleton Ballfields in Boulder on Saturday and Sunday.

According to the City of Boulder, the Parks and Recreation division required USA Softball organizers to submit a Standard Operation Procedure (SOP) when they rented the fields. The SOP is a detailed plan to adhere to public health requirements allowing organized youth recreation.

Apparent in this video from Thomas Wells, spectators are not social distancing or wearing masks.

Current (and daily) scene at Mapleton Ballfields. I guess #Boulder parks dept is sponsoring a head start program for the back-to-school Covid surge. No fans for #MLB stadiums but packed softball bleachers are 💯 ok?

Seriously, WTF @boulderparksrec ?! pic.twitter.com/zB4u02i5LY — Thomas Wells (@thmscwlls) August 2, 2020

The City of Boulder included this in their statement:

Public health is of the utmost importance to us. We appreciate our community members, and staff, who brought this lack of compliance to our attention. In addition to the steps taken to enforce the agreements we make with rental organizers, Boulder Parks and Recreation is taking this situation as an opportunity to enhance our monitoring and safety protocol. We will increase our point-in-time inspections for future field rentals and have immediate ramifications prepared should there be non-compliance. We are also developing a new capacity limit for spectators. The current capacity is based on state guidance for outdoor recreation; however, we are enhancing that number to incorporate capacity limits for outdoor events, taking into consideration parking and other service impacts such as trash removal and restrooms. City of Boulder

USA Softball did not answer FOX31’s request for a statement.