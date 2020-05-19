COVID-19 tests returning dozens of inconclusive results in Weld County

GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR) – Dozens of Weld County COVID-19 tests returned “inconclusive” results when health officials administered them at recent, targeted testing events.

“We reached out to the state lab and this was what they had to say, ‘the short version is: it is likely the sample was not collected properly,’” said Matt Bauer, a Weld County regional epidemiologist, in an April 28 email obtained by the FOX31 Problem Solvers.

Ninety-five tests failed to show either a negative or a positive result out of the approximately 1,200 tests that were administered by the Weld County Health Department for community corrections, work release and the cold weather shelter programs, according to a spokesperson for the county.

A re-test was offered to all individuals who received a questionable result, the county said.

“How do you test inconclusive?” said Bobby Sparling, who told the Problem Solvers he received an inconclusive result after being tested at Intervention Community Corrections Services, a halfway house in Greeley.

State outbreak data shows the facility has as many as 23 combined, confirmed COVID-19 cases among residents and staff and 58 probable cases.

Sparling said he found out about his inconclusive test results the same day he learned one of the five other people who lived in his room had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Sparling said his roommate was quarantined, away from the rest of the residents, but he was not.

Since Sparling’s test came back inconclusive, he said he was given a second test.

“They shoved that Q-Tip higher up my nose (and) held it for about 30 seconds – which brought tears to my eyes that time,” he said. Sparling said he never received written results of his second test, but someone told him they were negative for COVID-19.

A spokesperson for Weld County told the Problem Solvers that the state supplied the county’s test kits, and there are many variables that can affect the results including “patient tolerance of the test, how the test was administered, genetic material that was obtained and the type of swab that was used.

According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, or CDPHE, inconclusive test results represent only 1.86 percent of total tests performed.

“Inconclusive results could be due to a number of things, including samples that don’t have enough viral material for the machine to detect,” a spokesperson said. “This can happen when a sample is collected either at the beginning or end of a person’s illness when viral presence is low. Inconclusive results could also be from samples that weren’t collected or stored properly. Our current guidance for inconclusive results is to re-collect a sample when possible.”

The state said it has communicated regularly with its partners about the proper way to collect samples.

“All of our registered nurses have been thoroughly trained on how to collect the sample properly,” a Weld County spokesperson told the FOX31 Problem Solvers.

Bauer’s email said, “if a patient has had two inconclusive results, perhaps try sampling with a different type of swab (such as an eswab, purple cap, instead of an NP swab.”