COVID-19 outbreak: 3 dead, 32 positive cases at Veterans Community Living Center in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — According to the Colorado Department of Human Services (CDHS), nine staff members and 23 residents have tested positive for the coronavirus and three people have died at the Veterans Community Living Center at Fitzsimons as of May 1.

“Our thoughts are with the families who have lost loved ones to this virus, as well as our residents and staff who are fighting this virus, and we hope all experience quick recoveries,” CDHS Executive Director Michelle Barnes said.

“In times like these, we are thankful for our staff and team that continue to show up every day and provide the best care to our residents.”

CDHS, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) and the State Emergency Operations Center had the National Guard test all staff and residents on April 29.

Initially, two deaths and 14 positive cases were reported on April 29 from the outbreak prior to the full testing.

“The results of the widespread testing at Fitzsimons are informing our next steps in keeping staff and residents safe,” Deputy Executive Director of Health Facilities Perry May said.

“We are continuing to work with CDPHE and the local department of public health in monitoring the situation and in taking precautions where patients or staff may have been exposed.”