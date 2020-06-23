COVID-19 data report: Colorado the 6th least prepared state for 2nd wave of cases

DENVER (KDVR) — Health insurance analyst, Adam Johnson, concluded that Colorado is the sixth least prepared state for another wave of cases. His findings were determined by analyzing the Kaiser Family Foundation data.

The Kaiser report found that Colorado has an average of 1.92 hospital beds and 2.52 certified physicians per 1,000 people, thus ranking it ahead of neighboring Utah and Arizona but at the bottom of the list.

Colorado’s coronavirus cases top 30,000 with a trend of surging COVID-19 cases in specific Colorado counties.

Key findings:

Nationwide, there are an average of 2.96 physicians and 2.4 hospital beds per 1,000 people.

23 states saw a decrease in hospital beds per 1,000 people from 2014 to 2018.

West Virginia, New York and Pennsylvania rank highest for hospital preparedness.

Utah, Idaho and Nevada rank lowest for hospital preparedness.