Covid-19 App Developed by Colorado School of Mines

Machine learning could help predict the answer, and a pair of Colorado School of Mines professors recently received funding from the National Science Foundation to create the computational tools needed to power an app that individuals (and, in the future, clinicians) could use to determine if they are likely infected with coronavirus and, if so, their individual risk of developing serious complications based on genetics and other clinical factors.

Judith Klein-Seetharaman, associate professor of chemistry and director of bioscience and bioengineering at The Colorado School of Mines, is teaming up with Hua Wang, associate professor of computer science, on the project.