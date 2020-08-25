Court rules in favor of victim for first time in Colorado revenge porn civil case

DENVER (KDVR) – Colorado’s first civil trial in a revenge porn case has been won by the victim, the Marathon Law firm announced on Tuesday.

“We are pleased that our client was able to receive some measure of justice for the nonconsensual disclosure of her most private and intimate of images,” said Marathon Law founder and partner Jeff Dougan. “Typically, these types of cases settle out of court, so to take this one all the way to trial and win made this a special victory.”

The defendant stole a sexual video from the plaintiff’s phone and sent it to her husband, from whom she was separated, according to the Marathon Law firm.

The plaintiff was awarded nearly $40,000 in damages, attorney’s fees, costs and interest by a Denver district court judge, the law firm announced.

“Colorado’s revenge porn law empowers victims and holds defendants accountable for exactly the kind of unacceptable behavior at issue here,” Marathon Law partner Malissa Williams said. “Our client has a right to control her own body and her own images.”

The Colorado’s Uniform Civil Remedies for the Unauthorized Disclosure of Intimate Images Act was passed by the Colorado General Assembly in 2019.