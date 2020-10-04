Couple missing in Colorado Springs found dead off hiking trail

News

by: Colleen Flynn

Posted: / Updated:

Colorado Springs Police

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — Lee and Stella Vigil were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds at approximately 12:30 a.m. on Saturday in an area adjacent to Fountain Creek just off of the Santa Fe Trail, as reported by KXRM.

The couple, who are in their 70s, was reported missing on Friday night by the Colorado Springs Police Department.

El Paso County Search and Rescue assisted officers in the search. Detectives from the Violent Crimes Homicide/Assault Unit responded to the scene and assumed control of the investigation.

Share this story

Most Read

Top Stories

More Home Page Top Stories