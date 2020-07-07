Couple accused of carrying out gang shooting with 4 kids in car

GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR) – Greeley Police Officers investigating a shooting on June 17 said they were quickly able to identify the man responsible.

Police arrested Marcos Maldonado, 33, as the alleged shooter after hearing gunshots on the evening in the area of 18th Avenue and 9th Street in Greeley.

Police said Maldonado shot at the victims from inside his vehicle while his wife, Kendra Maldonado, and their four children were inside the vehicle.

After an investigation by gang detectives, Greeley Police determined the shooting was gang-related.

Marcos Maldonado was arrested on July 5 for retaliation against a witness, child abuse, criminal attempted assault in the 1st degree and menacing.

Kendra Maldonado was also arrested after the incident. She has been charged with retaliation against a witness and child abuse.