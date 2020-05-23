Counties that received approval from CDPHE for variance requests

DENVER (KDVR) — Eight counties received approval letters on Friday from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) in response to their variance requests.

Douglas County was the most prominent as a group of restaurant owners had announced openings on social media before official approval. That prompted Tri-County Health (Adams, Arapahoe and Douglas counties) to release a statement responding to their posts.

According to Tri-County Health, Arapahoe and Adams Counties did not submit variance requests.

These eight counties received approval letters with noted specifics dated May 22:

Delta – restaurant employees must be screened before beginning work, places of worship allowed with distancing

Douglas – 50 percent for Park Meadows Mall with outline of monitoring open mall space

Eagle – indoor capacity and distance rules apply

Gunnison – 25 percent for restaurants, places of worship with distancing, denied opening of bars

Mesa – indoor capacity and distance rules apply

Moffat – 30 percent capacity for restaurants

Teller – approved movie theaters at 50 percent capacity, denied opening of bars and casinos

Yuma – indoor capacity and distance rules apply

All eight counties were approved for reopening restaurants with capacity limits and six-foot distancing in place. The CDPHE outlined a minimum of 28 square feet per person with no more than 175 people at one time at maximum 50 percent capacity for all indoor establishments.

Each approval letter includes a guideline specific to each county allowing the CDPHE to rescind the approval in the case of a spike in positive COVID-19 cases.